WWE News: Big Show speaks about his incredible transformation, starring in 'The Jetsons' movie

The movie is scheduled for DVD release on March 14 and will also be available in digital HD

The Big show has undergone a remarkable transformation

What’s the story?

WWE icon Big Show has now been confirmed to star in the upcoming animated video film, "The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania’. In a recent interview with Sporting News, the wrestler revealed his thoughts on the movie as well as the extreme regimen he had to go through to construct his newfound physique.

In case you didn’t know

The Jetsons is an American animated sitcom produced by Hanna-Barbera. The sitcom first aired on September 23, 1962, and ran for 6 months. The show later returned in 1985 with new episodes as part of The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera. It was Hanna-Barbera's Space Age counterpart to The Flintstones.

The heart of the matter

The movie is scheduled for DVD release on March 14 and will also be available in digital HD.

The feature is set in the 22nd century Orbit City where Big Show depicts the role of a reviving wrestler after surviving a snowstorm which had frozen him for decades. Directed by Anthony Bell, the movie also includes WWE superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sheamus and Alicia Fox to name a few. The movie is produced by WWE Studios and Warner Bros. Animation.

When asked about the challenging regime that he is undergoing, the 45-year-old Big Show said, “I spent some time with my trainer Dodd Romero and Dodd and I came up with a training plan that was very challenging between bike rides and swimming and weight training and cardio boxing and nutrition as far as meal plans.”

What’s next

Last July at the ESPY awards, Big Show threw down a challenge to Shaquille O'Neal for a battle at the annual showcase. Shaq accepted but however, with the event closing in, the match against the NBA legend now looks unlikely to occur as Shaq said it’s "not looking good" on his podcast.

Also, Big Show’s contract ends in February 2018, and Wrestlemania 33 might be his last chance for a mania appearance prior to his contractual deadline.

Sportskeeda’s take

With rumours swirling about the status of his match against Shaq, it is kind of bittersweet that Big Show has undergone this incredible transformation when it seems his time in WWE is done. However, Show’s match against Braun Strowman from Raw clearly shows “The World’s Largest Athlete” can certainly still go in the ring.