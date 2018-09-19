WWE News: Big stipulation added to the WWE Championship match at Super Show-Down

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 486 // 19 Sep 2018, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will collide once again at Melbourne, Australia

What's the story?

Recently, after having a match at Hell in a Cell once again AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe are going to face each other at the upcoming WWE Super Show-down event. WWE also announced that in this match there will be No Count Out, No Disqualification and there must be a winner.

In case you didn't know...

10 months ago, AJ Styles defeated then-WWE champion Jinder Mahal on an episode of SmackDown Live and later defended it against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and Samoa Joe.

After ending his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Styles started feuding with each other and till now, this rivalry has become very personal.

Both wrestlers faced each other at Hell In A Cell where the match ended with a controversy as Joe thought that Styles tapped out but the champ rolled up and pinned the Samoan Submission Machine.

Later, SmackDown General Manager Paige announced that once again at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles will face each other.

The heart of the matter

From the past few weeks the same things were happening and to make it more interesting, the WWE added the stipulation to this match.

They announced that in this upcoming match there will be No Count Out, No Disqualification and there will be a winner. With the stipulation being added to the match it seems like there is going to be a new WWE champion for the first time in Australia.

You can see the current match card of Super Show-Down below:

Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs Kevin Owens and Elias,

Triple H with his friend Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker with his kayfabe brother Kane,

The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre,

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz for the WWE Championship Number 1 contender match,

The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs The Riott Squad,

Asuka and Naomi vs Billie Kay and Peyton Royce,

The Bar vs The New Day for SmackDown Tag Team Championship,

Buddy Murphy vs Cedric Alexander for Cruiserweight Championship,

Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for SmackDown Women's Championship,

Samoa Joe vs AJ styles for the WWE Championship (with the stipulation).

What's next?

WWE Super Show-Down will happen on October 6 and the company is doing everything to make this show successful by hyping the matches like Triple H Vs The Undertaker.