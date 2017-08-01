From the WWE Rumor Mill: Big three way match teased for Summerslam?

Will this tag team melee become a big match?

2017-08-01

This match could tear the house down in Brooklyn

What's the story?

RAW came to us from Pittsburgh, PA this week, where the packed house saw The Hardy Boyz take on The Club in one of the opening matches.

While the match in itself was just a standard affair, what happened after the match has major implications for Summerslam and possibly, beyond.

In case you didn't know...

Things have been heating up between The Hardyz and The Revival in recent weeks, ever since the latter attacked the legendary tag team following their match with The Club. We have seen the fight develop in various avatars over the past few weeks, with The Club playing the role of both heels and faces as this three-way feud has developed.

As neither of these teams will be contesting for the RAW Tag Team Championships at Summerslam, from the looks of it, it opens up interesting possibilities.

The heart of the matter

The Revival were on commentary during the match between The Club and The Hardyz this week. While the Hardyz picked up the win, the real fight broke out when they walked up the ramp and started brawling with The Revival.

The Club soon joined the fray and fists were flying left, right and centre. This has compelled many fans across social media to ponder about whether we're in for a three-way match at Summerslam 2017 between The Hardyz, The Revival and The Club.

What's next?

The next few weeks should predict whether WWE wants to book a three-way program or just a feud between The Revival and The Hardyz.

The Club have slipped down the ranks and do not have the same equity that they previously once had.

Author's take

Honestly, this is a fine match to have in the under-card but not something I'm rubbing my hands in glee about. The Revival and The Club can get the rub from working with the Hardyz and deservedly make it to the Summerslam card.

The Revival always deliver on the big stage and it should be interesting to see what transpires if these three talented teams lock horns at Summerslam 2017.