WWE News: Big update on Brock Lesnar's brand status following roster draft

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 35 // 08 Oct 2019, 18:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's WWE brand status possibly revealed

The current state of the WWE main roster is in major flux as the company nears its 2019 roster draft kicking off this Friday night on SmackDown. The draft will continue on Monday Night RAW next week, and will establish a permanent brand split in WWE going forward.

The announce team on RAW this week and during Hell in a Cell noted that FOX wants the top stars of WWE on SmackDown while USA Network wants the top stars of WWE on RAW, so it will be interesting to see who moves where during the draft taking place this week and next.

Where will The Beast end up?

One major name to keep an eye on is Brock Lesnar, who became the WWE Champion last week on SmackDown when he defeated Kofi Kingston in just seven seconds.

With Brock Lesnar working a part-time schedule in WWE, his brand status always seems to be up in the air, and it is expected that Lesnar will next be appearing at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV taking place on Halloween night in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to appearing at major upcoming PPV events, Brock Lesnar is now being advertised for numerous SmackDown dates, according to WrestlingNews, which could be an indication that The Beast will be appearing mainly on the blue brand after the roster draft. In addition to the SmackDown dates, it's worth noting that Lesnar is not currently being advertised for this year's Survivor Series PPV.

As of this writing, Lesnar is being advertised for the WWE draft taking place in Las Vegas on SmackDown this week, and he is next being advertised for SmackDown in Kansas City on October 25th. Following Kansas City, Lesnar is being advertised for Crown Jewel on October 31st, then he is advertised for SmackDown in Philadelphia on November 15th and SmackDown in Chicago on November 22nd. Following SmackDown in Chicago, Lesnar is not advertised for any WWE events until the December 27th episode of SmackDown taking place in Detroit.

Which brand would you like to see Brock Lesnar end up on? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow SK on Twitter and Facebook!