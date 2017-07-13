WWE News: Veteran superstar finally makes his WWE debut

Indie veteran makes his debut on this week's episode of NXT.

@toprope_podcast by Bushboy65 Breaking 13 Jul 2017, 06:19 IST

The Infamous Bobby Fish made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of NXT.

On the July 12th episode of NXT, former Ring of Honor Television Champion Bobby Fish made his in-ring debut. Fish would put on a great showing but would lose to NXT’s Aleister Black.

For those who don’t know about Fish, the newest WWE NXT star is a 17-year veteran who began wrestling at the age of 20 in 2002. The 3-time Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champion has wrestled for all the top Indie promotions including ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah to name a few.

He is best remembered for his time in ROH, where he held the ROH World TV Championship. However, ROH faithful will remember him for his tag team with Kyle O’Reily, collectively known as reDragon.