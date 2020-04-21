Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly are former NXT Tag Team Champions

NXT's The Undisputed Era are currently one of the most dominant factions in WWE. At one point, all four members of the group held titles at the same time but right now, their leader Adam Cole is the only Superstar who carries a title as he is the reigning NXT Champion.

Apart from that, their faction comprises of former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and former NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

All four Superstars share a history with each other as all of them wrestled for independent wrestling promotion Ring of Honor (ROH) at one time, which is why they evidently function like a well-oiled machine.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly's tag team in Ring of Honor

There, Fish and O'Reilly formed a formidable tag team known as 'reDRagon', where they held the ROH World Tag Team Championships on three different occasions. Fish took to Twitter to retweet a video posted by a fan.

The video shows the formation of their tag team reDRagon and how it came into being.

The video shows Kyle O'Reilly getting confronted by his former mentor and training partner Davey Richards during their time at ROH and then reconciling. However, shortly afterward, O'Reilly turned his back on Richards. After Richards applied the ankle lock on O'Reilly, he would then get attacked by Bobby Fish who came in to save his Undisputed Era stablemate.