WWE News: Bobby Lashley aggressively threatens fellow Superstar following Raw

Bobby Lashley is on the warpath!

What's the story?

Bobby Lashley has nothing but angry words for Kevin Owens, the man who attacked him on Monday Night Raw despite 'quitting' the company the week before. The 'Dominator' took to Twitter to reveal exactly what he plans to do to Kevin Owens.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley was invited to a meditation session with Jinder Mahal, who wanted to help Bobby Lashley's 'inner being' remove its hostility and anger and achieve 'inner peace'. However, Mahal's plan backfired when Kevin Owens interrupted and brutally attacked Bobby Lashley

Lashley did manage to almost fight back until Mahal got involved. Owens took advantage of the distraction with a Super Kick and then followed it up with a brutal looking Apron Pop-Up Powerbomb.

The heart of the matter

While we don't yet know Owen's motivations for the brutal ambush, or what his WWE status is following his public announcement that he 'quit' on the previous Monday Night Raw. We absolutely do know that Bobby Lashley is not happy about Owen's actions, not one bit.

It seems that all of this might become clearer in the coming weeks, and that we might even get a match between Owens and Lashley as a result of this attack. Perhaps the two will meet at Hell in a Cell?

What's next?

This could also, of course, be a good way to build towards the Super Show-Down match that was up in the air last week, as Bobby Lashley was supposed to team with John Cena to take on Kevin Owens and Elias.

That was in doubt following Owens quitting Raw, but now that he's back sooner than we thought and is attacking one of his scheduled opponents, it seems the Super Show-Down match is well and truly back on! Get ready to see it down under!

