Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Bobby Lashley aggressively threatens fellow Superstar following Raw

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
3.82K   //    04 Sep 2018, 17:15 IST

Bobby Lashley is on the warpath!
Bobby Lashley is on the warpath!

What's the story?

Bobby Lashley has nothing but angry words for Kevin Owens, the man who attacked him on Monday Night Raw despite 'quitting' the company the week before. The 'Dominator' took to Twitter to reveal exactly what he plans to do to Kevin Owens.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley was invited to a meditation session with Jinder Mahal, who wanted to help Bobby Lashley's 'inner being' remove its hostility and anger and achieve 'inner peace'. However, Mahal's plan backfired when Kevin Owens interrupted and brutally attacked Bobby Lashley

Lashley did manage to almost fight back until Mahal got involved. Owens took advantage of the distraction with a Super Kick and then followed it up with a brutal looking Apron Pop-Up Powerbomb.

The heart of the matter

While we don't yet know Owen's motivations for the brutal ambush, or what his WWE status is following his public announcement that he 'quit' on the previous Monday Night Raw. We absolutely do know that Bobby Lashley is not happy about Owen's actions, not one bit.

It seems that all of this might become clearer in the coming weeks, and that we might even get a match between Owens and Lashley as a result of this attack. Perhaps the two will meet at Hell in a Cell?

What's next?

This could also, of course, be a good way to build towards the Super Show-Down match that was up in the air last week, as Bobby Lashley was supposed to team with John Cena to take on Kevin Owens and Elias.

That was in doubt following Owens quitting Raw, but now that he's back sooner than we thought and is attacking one of his scheduled opponents, it seems the Super Show-Down match is well and truly back on! Get ready to see it down under!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Should Kevin Owens be scared? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Bobby Lashley Kevin Owens
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
5 RAW Superstars Bobby Lashley should face
RELATED STORY
5 dream matches for Bobby Lashley in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Ways to Rebuild Bobby Lashley
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could have booked Bobby Lashley
RELATED STORY
Opinion: John Cena should face Bobby Lashley at WWE Super...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bobby Lashley reveals what Triple H said before...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Paul Heyman in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Bobby Lashley should face Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstar who can be managed by Paul Heyman
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us