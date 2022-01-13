"Heartless" - Former WWE Champion recalls his interaction with Brock Lesnar; explains how he's different from the rest of the roster

Bobby Lashley opened up about his thoughts on Brock Lesnar and how he feels about the Beast Incarnate ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble. Lashley dubbed the current WWE Champion "heartless." However, the All Mighty seems to welcome such an attitude as it only fuels him to perform better.

The two titans finally stood face-to-face on RAW this week. Lesnar seems to have gained the upper hand on the mic, but inside the ring it might be a completely different story. Lashley dominated Lesnar during the fatal five-way match at Day 1 and almost put The Beast Incarnate to sleep before the Hurt Lock was broken by Big E.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Lashley shared his current state of mind and what he thinks of Brock Lesnar:

"Brock is heartless in a good way for a fighter, because I know that he's gonna be the toughest fight that I've had... I've stood in front of many of these guys [other performers] throughout the years... They're hopping around, they're trying to get in character... They're faking it. When I looked at Brock, it was a little different. Brock will go out there and break your neck and walk out with his security guards and Paul and prance right out of the arena and not care about anything," Bobby Lashley said.

Bobby Lashley is eager to face Brock Lesnar

For a long time, the All Mighty has been requesting for a match against Lesnar. He even went as far as calling out Lesnar last year, but The Beast Incarnate didn't respond. However, fate led the two to cross paths, and Lesnar wouldn't have been WWE Champion if Roman Reigns hadn't tested positive for COVID.

Lashley likes the heartless nature of the WWE Champion and is excited to finally take on Lesnar. The two are set to lock horns on January 30 at the Royal Rumble.

