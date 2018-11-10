WWE News: Bobby Lashley gives update on his potential match with Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley

One of the most eagerly awaited matches in the WWE, that will see two giants, behemoths in the WWE and MMA ring, is Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar.

Ever since Lashley re-signed with the WWE earlier this year, and debuted on RAW the night after WrestleMania, there has been talk about this dream match.

Lashley has now added fuel to the fire by talking about a potential match with Lesnar.

Lashley returned to the WWE earlier this year over a decade after he quit the company in 2007. Following his departure from WWE, Lashley fought MMA in Bellator and Strikeforce, while also being a part of pro wrestling promotion, TNA.

Lashley feuded with Roman Reigns earlier this year, but was defeated by The Big Dog in a match to decide the No. 1 competitor for the Universal title and to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, which was won by Reigns, who later went to the win the title for the first time.

Speaking to SportBible, Lashley said that all that anyone ever talks about to him on social media is a potential match with Lesnar.

"Absolutely. I can post anything on social media and the people will reply 'we want to see you and Brock', it's something that has been building for the last 10 years so eventually it's going to happen because the fans want it to happen that bad," said Lashley to SportBible.

Lashley also spoke about how he didn't want to leave the WWE and that he wanted to leave to make his character stronger for his eventual return to the WWE.

It remains to be seen who Lashley will feud with next. He may be a part of Team RAW for the traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 elimination match, as there are two spots remaining in the team.