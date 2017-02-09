WWE News: Bobby Lashley says his return to WWE is a possibility if the right scenario turns up

Lashley insists that he would like to face Brock Lesnar.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 09 Feb 2017, 15:48 IST

Bobby Lashley also has a recognised MMA career

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar and current TNA World Champion Bobby Lashley recently appeared on Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard", where he spoke about returning to the company. Lashley also mentioned his desire to face the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar and asserted that President Donald Trump is not racist.

This is what the former ECW Champion had to say on returning to WWE:

I'm really happy where I am. I've never been a politics guy in wrestling, I'm just someone who came out and worked. I'm a product of amateur wrestling, and there is no one there to help you with matches or win matches—you have to do it yourself. I love wrestling, and of course WWE is the main stage, but I'm happy to be with TNA. If the right scenario ever came up to return, then it's a possibility, but I am extremely happy where I am right now.

In case you didn’t know...

Bobby Lashley is a former two-time ECW Champion and a one-time United States Champion. In his tenure with the company, Lashley was involved in some high profile feuds; most notably being the Champion of Donald Trump in the Battle of Billionaires, where he faced off against Vince McMahon’s representative Umaga.

The angle was concluded after Lashley defeated Umaga at Wrestlemania 23, which resulted in Austin shaving McMahon’s head, in accordance with the stipulation of the match.

Take a look at some of the highlights of the epic feud!

The heart of the matter

After various reports speculated his return to WWE, Lashley, conclusively asserted to his fans that he wasn’t leaving TNA. He also insisted that President Donald Trump is not racist.

I worked with him at WrestleMania, so when the media starts throwing all these accusations at him, I can tell you he was not racist. He made that WrestleMania so successful because he was great in his role as 'The Donald’.

In the same interview, Lashley expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar and claimed that the stipulation wouldn't matter as long as he got his hands on the Beast. He affirmed Lesnar's dominance on the WWE roster and added that the Beast brings legitimacy to the business.

What’s next?

Lashley will now face Josh Barnett in a non-title match this Thursday on Impact Wrestling. Barnett is a decorated MMA artist with 20 years of experience in his bag. He has previously competed for NJPW and currently provides colour commentary alongside Jim Ross on New Japan’s Friday night television program on AXS TV.

Sportskeeda’s take

Bobby Lashley is one of the few legitimate stars in TNA, and his move to WWE would be a major blow to TNA. On the other hand, Lashley would more than likely be lost in the shuffle in the WWE, courtesy of the star power that the promotion possesses.

