WWE News: Bobby Lashley opens up about his return to the WWE

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 321 // 12 Jul 2018, 15:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bobby Lashley will step into the ring with Roman Reigns this Sunday

What’s the story?

During a recent interview with Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub, Bobby Lashley opened up about his big return to the WWE, his upcoming encounter against WWE’s Big Dog Roman Reigns, and how he wants to translate it into a clash against the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn’t know…

Bobby Lashley made his WWE return the night after WrestleMania 34 and immediately attacked Elias in order to mark his return to the company in a big way, however, ever since his return to the company after an absence of almost 11 years, Lashley has failed to make an impact with the WWE Universe.

Lashley’s first major feud back in the WWE was against Sami Zayn, which recently culminated at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, with Lashley coming out victorious in a one-on-one match against the former NXT Champion.

The heart of the matter

While conversing with Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub, former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley stated that to have the opportunity to go one-on-one against former WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who has been the face of the company for a while now, is almost like preparing for an MMA fight. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"To have an opportunity to go against [Roman Reigns] and he is kinda the face of the company and he has been for some time. So the fact I get to wrestle him so soon I mean the preparation is like preparing for a fight."

In addition, Lashley also noted that he is not necessarily planning on using Reigns as a stepping stone to face-off against Brock Lesnar, but, apparently, Roman is the only guy who Lashley is rather determined to defeat in order to get his shot at Lesnar and the Universal Championship as well.

"You have to be prepared. I know it's sports entertainment but we have to go out there we have to be physically ready and have to have everything in tune to have a great match and that's what I'm looking for. I'm looking to have a great match with him. Not necessarily using him as a stepping stone to get to Brock, but I know that's the guy I have to beat to get to Brock so I wanna have a great match and I want to show that I'm better."

Furthermore, Lashley also claimed that the amount of hard work and determination he has put in eventually helped him in returning to the WWE after so many years and the fact that he didn’t lose his focus in the world of MMA or Professional Wrestling outside of the WWE also went on to play a vital role in his comeback to Vince McMahon’s company.

"It was: I'm gonna prove myself across the board. I'm gonna go out there and fight. I'm gonna show everybody I have the balls to get in the cage and fight at some of the highest levels. I want to show them what I can do in professional wrestling that I'm not just a guy who picks people up and throws them down. I'm a guy who can go in there and have great matches with a lot of different people."

What’s next?

Lashley will go head-to-head against former WWE Champion Roman Reigns this Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.