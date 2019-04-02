WWE News: Bobby Lashley responds to Finn Balor bringing back The Demon for WrestleMania 35

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 40 // 02 Apr 2019, 09:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Bobby Lashley may have bitten off more than he could chew when he provoked Finn Balor on the road to WrestleMania. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor confirmed that he will, in fact, be bringing the Demon back, and debuting the persona at WrestleMania.

While Lio Rush seemed riled up about it, Bobby Lashley didn't seem too concerned and issued a chilling statement.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor won the Intercontinental title from Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber after pinning Lio Rush in a 2-on-1 handicap match. However, he would lose it a month later at Fastlane in a singles match, when Lio Rush assisted Bobby Lashley to regain the title.

In another handicap match on RAW (involving Jinder Mahal instead of Lio Rush), Finn Balor won, securing himself an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

There was a lot of speculation heading in as to whether Balor would bring the Demon persona or not, and on the latest episode of RAW, he confirmed that he would.

The heart of the matter

In a video on Instagram, Lio Rush is seen extremely worried and concerned about provoking Balor to the point that he's bringing The Demon back.

Lashley seemed to be deep in thought, and told Lio Rush that he was going to expose Balor for the fraud that he is, not seeming too concerned about his demon persona.

Lashley's statement was certainly delivered in emphatic fashion, and it's going to be interesting to see whether it turns into a squash match or not at WrestleMania.

What's next?

Lashley vs Balor is less than six days away, and you can expect it to go on early in the card. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WrestleMania updates!

Advertisement