WWE News: Bobby Lashley reveals that he's still holding out for WWE dream match

Bobby Lashley is a former MMA star

What's the story?

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE earlier this year and it was thought that The Dominator would be pushed towards a match with Brock Lesnar, but that hasn't been the case.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley is a former MMA competitor who has an impressive record inside the cage and when he returned to WWE back in April, it was believed that it was so that WWE could present a match between Lashley and Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The former ECW World Champion made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling after he was released from WWE almost a decade ago, but opted to return given the fact that there were rumors surrounding a match between Lesnar and Lashley.

The heart of the matter

Lashley was expected to face Brock Lesnar in the SummerSlam main event, but instead, Lashley was defeated by Roman Reigns a few weeks prior to the event so that he could face Brock Lesnar once again. Even though Lesnar and Lashley are still yet to cross paths in WWE, the former Champion is still holding out hope that WWE will give him a match with The Beast.

In a recent appearance on The Big J Show on KRSQ Hot 101.9 Lashley revealed that he was frustrated that he didn't get to face Brock when he returned, but it is a match that he is still hoping to be part of.

“I wasn’t so much bummed, I was more p***d off. Ever since I came into WWE, there’s always been that comparison, and our paths have never crossed. I’m waiting for it to happen,” Lashley said (via Ringsidenews). “I think so many other people are so also. It’s something that’s going to be electric, it’s something that… needs to happen.”

What's next?

Lashley has been pushed into a feud with Kevin Owens and Elias, whilst Brock Lesnar is set to face Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel.

