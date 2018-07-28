WWE News: Bobby Lashley reveals what Triple H said before he re-signed with WWE

Lashley insists that his good physique was the key factor for his return to the WWE

What's the story?

In a recent interview with German Suplex Talk (H/T Wrestling Inc), Bobby Lashley talked about some of the discussions he had with WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Triple H, before he re-signed for the promotion after more than 10 years away from the company.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley's last run with the WWE was back in 2008. Since then he has had a number of successful spells with Impact Wrestling and on the Indie scene and even competed in MMA with Bellator MMA.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with German Suplex Talk, The Dominator, Bobby Lashley, revealed what Triple H told him before he re-signed with WWE.

Lashley suggested that Triple H knew that the WWE could offer him more opportunities than Impact could. This was during the time Lashley's contract with Impact Wrestling was nearing its expiratory date.

Lashley said that Triple H knew that his run was over.. "You know when some people leave you can see how some people mature."

The Dominator believes that one of the main reasons he is with the WWE once again is due to the fact that he maintained his physique and did not allow himself to let loose. He highlights this as one of the things that impressed Triple H the most.

"When he saw me he was like, 'damn, you look almost better than you did when you were here before.' He said there's a tremendous amount of money to be made and we'd love to see you come back."

Triple H informed Lashley of the opportunity to make a lot of money and invited Lashley to come back to the company.

You can listen to the interview here:

What's next?

Bobby Lashley recently competed in a match with Roman Reigns to see who would face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. However, to the disappointment of many members of the WWE Universe, Lashley lost. Fans are hopeful of seeing a fight between Lesnar and Lashley at WrestleMania 35.

Bobby Lashley's surprise return on RAW after WrestleMania 34 was welcomed by the WWE Universe. However, many fans are wondering where Lashley's second run with the company will take him, considering his recent loss to Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, only time or Vince McMahon will tell.

