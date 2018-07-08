WWE News: Bobby Lashley reveals which current WWE Superstars could do well in MMA

Bobby Lashley has a 16-2 record in MMA

What's the story?

For all the criticism that Brock Lesnar faces from the WWE Universe, he is one of few athletes to have some success in both WWE and MMA. Another current WWE Superstar who has tasted some success in the MMA is Bobby Lashley.

In a recent interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub, Lashley spoke about the current WWE Superstars who he feels could make the switch to the octagon and have some success.

In case you didn't know...

Before his return to the WWE earlier this year, Lashley spent a few years in the independent wrestling scene and TNA/Impact Wrestling, and also had a career in MMA, fighting in Bellator.

Lashley last match inside a Bellator ring was back in 2016, where he defeated Josh Appelt by submission. The current RAW Superstar has an incredible 16-2 record in Bellator, and it was revealed earlier this year that he is still signed with the MMA promotion.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Lashley spoke about what it takes to do well in the MMA. He said that an athletic background helps in doing well in the MMA, but that there are several top fighters who don't have any athletic background but have trained for years to make it in the sport.

He then spoke about the current WWE Superstars who could do well inside the Octagon and said, "You have Chad Gable who is an Olympian. I believe he can go in with any work ethic, the guy's an animal in the ring working out. Authors Of Pain, both of those guys. One guy's a Kickboxing World Champion and one guy's a multiple-time wrestling champion and I know one of them fought in Bellator for a while so he could possibly do it."

Since I've been in the ring with these guys, some of these guys are just tough beyond what people actually know of. I mean Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe. I think Samoa Joe would definitely be able to do it. Samoa Joe is great at kickboxing, he's super aggressive -- he's tough. Shelton Benjamin, I think there's a handful of guys who could possibly do it.

Lashley also spoke of his desire to face Brock Lesnar in the WWE ring, in the interview.

What's next?

Lashley will face off against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules, WWE's next PPV, on July 15th, 2018.

