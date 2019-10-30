WWE News: Bobby Lashley sets sights on Brock Lesnar; says he wants to fight him next

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 400 // 30 Oct 2019, 23:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bobby Lashley

The Almighty Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TV Insider where he discussed his ongoing storyline with Rusev and Lana, his desire to face Brock Lesnar, adding more layers to his character and several other topics.

Lashley vs Lesnar

Lashley made it clear in the interview that he's enjoying his feud with Rusev but it's evident that The Bulgarian Brute will not be his final opponent. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion wants to work with Brock Lesnar after he is done with Rusev.

It would be the biggest thing on TV. Probably second to me and Lana making out on TV.

Lashley also noted how the audience could react to a program between him and the current WWE Champion and is confident that it will be nothing short of a must-see battle.

The fight will be there. I'm in great shape. Brock is in great shape. As the weeks go by, the hardest thing is everybody hates me. But they hate him too, so who're you going to cheer for? I'm stealing people's wives, and he is being an as***le. Let's just see. I think when the fight comes, they are going to want to see it.

His feud with Rusev

Lashley and Rusev's wife, Lana, lately paired up against The Bulgarian Brute. This past week on RAW, the duo took out Rusev following multiple kendo stick strikes and low blows.

Lashley was very proud of what he had done and uploaded a video on his Instagram account. In response, a fan asked The Almighty to try the same with Brock Lesnar and Lashley's response clearly shows how eagerly he is waiting to face The Beast Incarnate.

The comment on Lashley's Instagram

Lashley and Rusev will be on opposite sides when they represent Team Flair and Team Hogan respectively, in a 10-man tag team match at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Crown Jewel takes place tomorrow and in the meantime, you can watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's Gary Cassidy discuss the event with seven-time Emmy Award winner, Scott Stanford.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!