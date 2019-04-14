×
WWE News: Bobby Lashley wants to fight Lesnar in either MMA or WWE

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
1.06K   //    14 Apr 2019, 16:54 IST

Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley

What's the story?

Bobby Lashley while speaking to TMZ Sports during Wrestlemania weekend revealed his thoughts about fighting Brock Lesnar and stated that the build-up for the same would be great.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley came back to WWE last year and has since won the Intercontinental Championship twice. He is part of the Raw roster at the moment, and along with Lio Rush by his side, he is one of the most dangerous heels in the show.

Although he is with WWE, he is still under contract with Bellator and feels like he would do a couple of fights there before finally hanging up his boots.

The heart of the matter


Bobby Lashley thinks that everyone wants to see the match/fight between him and Brock and thinks the build-up for the same would be great. He feels like this is one match that he would want to do in his career before either of them decides to retire.

He further commented,

It just depends on who wants that fight. Everyone wants that fight and I don’t know why it hasn’t happened. It’s not that I’ve said I didn’t want it. I’ve been saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it either way’. I think in a fight -- and no disrespect to Brock at all whatsoever, but if it was an MMA case, I would love to do it." He said, "I’m not gonna say I wouldn’t win. Of course I would say I’m going to win. So if it’s UFC, if it’s Bellator, if it’s WWE, the fans want to see it. I think the build-up of me and Brock would be huge and then just to be able to go out there and do it. I don’t care."

For Lashley, it doesn't matter if the fight is taking place in a wrestling ring or the octagon because it is a match that people have been asking for a while now and they would love to see both of them just stand in front of each other.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar's future plans are unknown at the moment, but if he indeed decides to do a storyline during Summerslam this year, Lashley would he perfect fit for him as it is a dream match that fans would love to witness in a bigger stage.





