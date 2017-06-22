WWE News: Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong get into a backstage fight

NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong come to blows at a photo shoot at the Full Sail University.

Bobby Roode apparently got into a fight with Roderick Strong.

Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong apparently got into a backstage fight at the Full Sail University. As per the WWE’s official website, NXT Champion Roode and Roderick Strong came to blows at a photo shoot that went down backstage at the Full Sail University.

BREAKING NEWS: #BobbyRoode might have just crossed the line with @roderickstrong! Get the full story tonight at 8PM ET on the @wwenetwork! #WWENXT A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Bobby Roode, whose real name is Robert Roode Jr. has performed for several notable professional wrestling promotions, and is perhaps best known for his work in Impact Wrestling. The 40 year old returned to WWE last year, and now holds the NXT Championship.

On the other hand, Roderick Strong (real name- Christopher Lindsey) has also performed for companies such as ROH (Ring Of Honor) and Impact Wrestling, and has been competing in the WWE since last year.

The altercation between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong is reportedly a part of the WWE’s storyline wherein the duo will be seen duking it out over Roode’s NXT Championship. The fisticuffs that transpired between the reigning NXT Champion and Strong will be shown on tonight’s episode of NXT.

From the look of it, this beef between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong seems to be burning hot, and I think it’s safe to say that with push now coming to shove, it remains to be seen which man prevails in the end, and eventually walks away with the NXT title.