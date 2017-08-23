WWE News: Bobby Roode makes SmackDown Live debut

The former NXT Champion made a glorious debut on SmackDown Live last night.

by Harald Math News 23 Aug 2017, 11:07 IST

Roode defeated Aiden English on last night's show

What's the story?

The SmackDown Live roster received a much-needed boost last night, with the arrival of former NXT Champion Bobby Roode. The former TNA standout picked up an easy win over Aiden English to start life on the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Roode has been a revelation since arriving in NXT in 2016. The Glorious One was quickly established as a heel on the developmental show, and he soon became NXT Champion after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

Roode held the NXT Championship for 203 days, defending it against Nakamura, Hideo Itami and others. Drew McIntyre defeated Roode for the title this past weekend, leading many to believe that Roode was on his way to the main roster.

The heart of the matter

Some believed that Roode was going to jump to the main roster as part of the Superstar Shake-Up, but the promotion came far sooner than anticipated. Bobby Roode interrupted another Aiden English singalong, much to the delight of the Barclays Center crowd.

Roode picked up the easy win over The Drama King, hitting English with the Glorious DDT for the 1-2-3. Roode was positioned as the babyface during the match, although that was more than likely the usual arrival reception that big stars get. Roode cut a promo after the match that tip-toed the line between heel and face.

What's next?

Whilst Roode received a huge babyface reception at the Barclays Center last night, the smart money would be on him turning heel sooner rather than later. His post-match interview was not a million miles away from the one that heralded his NXT arrival and hinted at a future as a major heel on the blue show.

It isn't clear who Bobby Roode will feud with first, although Randy Orton is currently without a dance partner following his squash win over Rusev at SummerSlam.

Author's take

It has been said before and it will be said again - Bobby Roode was made for the WWE main roster. Even during his lengthy TNA stay, Roode came across as a man made for the sports entertainment stage, and his arrival on SmackDown only proves that point.

Whilst Roode has done good work as a babyface in the past, it is difficult to deny that his best work has always been whilst positioned as a heel. Roode will surely turn soon, and a feud with Randy Orton awaits.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com