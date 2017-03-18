WWE News: Bobby Roode on not liking the ‘Glorious’ theme song at first

Roode revealed that the song was supposed to be an entrance theme for someone else.

Bobby Roode boasts of perhaps one of the best entrance themes in WWE history

What’s the story?

NXT Champion Bobby Roode was recently on Sean Waltman’s podcast, X-Pac 12360, where he admitted that he didn’t like his ‘Glorious’ theme song initially. Apart from that, he also revealed who picked the song to be his entrance theme.

In case you didn’t know…

Before his rise to stardom as a performer in TNA, Bobby Roode worked with the WWE (then WWF) in the early 2000s. He wrestled in a number of dark matches under the ring name Rudy Rude and also appeared on now defunct WWE shows such as Sunday Night Heat and Velocity.

Roode continued to do so until he was signed up by TNA in the year 2004 and stayed with the company for 12 years before signing up with the WWE last year.

The heart of the matter

‘The It Factor of Sports Entertainment’ told Waltman that the ‘Glorious’ theme is different from any that he has ever used before and also from those of other superstars. Although he admitted not to have liked it initially, he said that it became catchier as he listened to it more and more and it went on to become highly popular. Roode stated:

“When I listened to it, it was totally different than what I had previously and totally different than everybody on the roster. Whenever you can be different and unique, that’s a good opportunity. I didn’t love it at first. But the more I listened to it, the catchier it got. Obviously it caught fire. It was the number one song on iTunes for a little bit of time there. So it was a blessing.”

The current NXT Champion claimed that the theme song that he was using had originally been made for someone else. However, Triple H was the one who felt that the ‘Glorious’ theme would suit his character much more than anyone else. Here’s what Bobby Roode said:

“I think they did make [‘Glorious’] for somebody else. The original song that they sent me was nothing like the ‘Glorious’ song. We had it kind of set out that [original song] was what I was going to use when I made my debut. But Hunter is a very smart man, obviously. He thought that this ‘Glorious’ song would fit my character a little better.”

What next?

At NXT Takeover: Orlando, which is scheduled to take place just a day before WrestleMania 33, Roode will be defending his NXT title against 2-time champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Bobby Roode is easily one of the most talented superstars on the WWE roster at present, and it may not be long before his main roster call-up comes about.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com