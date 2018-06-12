Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Bobby Roode reveals big WWE plans during recent interview

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 12 Jun 2018, 17:22 IST
1.82K

The glorious one also made a glorious announcement
What's the story?

RAW Superstar Bobby Roode was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Sheet. I thank 411Mania for the heads up.

During the course of the interview, Bobby Roode may have let it slip that WWE is building a brand new and improved Performance Center. This will be an even larger facility than the current center.

In case you didn't know...

Located in Orlando Florida, the WWE Performance Center is a facility where aspiring WWE superstars train in various aspects of the art until they can become WWE superstars. In addition to their in-ring skills, wrestlers work on their characters at the WWE Performance Center as well.

Matt Bloom is the head trainer at the said facility. As many as 65 to 70 aspiring WWE superstars hone their craft in the hallowed halls before they can step into the spotlight and compete as established WWE superstars. Special guest tutors like Kevin Nash and Scott Hall often make guest appearances at the Performance Center.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Roode spoke of WWE's plans for the next Performance Center:

From what I hear, it’s [Performance Center] going to continue to grow. I heard that they’re looking to build a new facility — a larger facility.

He also sang praises for The Velveteen Dream:

Dream is one guy that I think had a huge upside. He has a ton of athletic ability and just gets it. He’s very in tune with his character — which is huge — especially on the main roster.

What's next?

Bobby Roode is one of the eight competitors in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Thus far, he's the underdog in the contest. He also stands the most to gain from the briefcase considering how his character has been used thus far.

Do you want to see Bobby Roode as Mr Money in the Bank? Let me know in the comments below.

