WWE News: Bobby Roode reveals his dream opponent

Bobby Roode reveals his dream opponent

Bobby Roode is a former NXT Champion.

During a recent interview with 710 KEEL, Monday Night Raw superstar Bobby Roode opened up on a very interesting topic, as he went on to reveal the name of the pro wrestling veteran with whom ‘The Glorious One’ would like to have a dream match with.

Bobby Roode made his WWE NXT debut in 2016 and despite being an on-screen heel, the former Impact Wrestling star quickly became a fan favorite among the NXT Universe, mostly due to his Glorious theme song and his amazing heel persona.

Upon his call-up to the main roster, Roode continued to impress everyone with his amazing in-ring psychology, and shortly afterward also captured the WWE United States Championship on SmackDown Live.

However, during the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-up, Roode was drafted to the red brand of Monday Night Raw for the very first time in his career.

While speaking to 710 KEEL, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode revealed that he has apparently studied hours and hours of footage featuring pro wrestling veteran, ‘Mr. Perfect’ Curt Hennig.

According to Roode, if there was a particular superstar with whom he’d like to share the ring with, then it’s non-other than former WWE Intercontinental Champion Curt Hennig.

“If there was a dream match I could do, it would definitely be in a match against Curt Hennig, I think growing watching him, I have hours and hours and hours of footage of ‘Mr. Perfect’ Curt Hennig and just studied his stuff for years," Roode stated.

Bobby Roode is currently slated to compete at the upcoming men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match and has the chance of becoming the next WWE Universal Champion as well, if ‘The Glorious One’ manages to win the MITB briefcase come 17 June.