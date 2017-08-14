WWE News: Bobby Roode talks about his Championship Match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III; reveals favourite opponent in NXT

Bobby Roode reveals his favourite opponent in NXT.

The Glorious doesn't seem too worried about his NXT Takeover opponent

What’s the story?

The WWE recently released a promotional video, featuring reigning NXT Champion Bobby Roode who spoke about his big Championship matchup against Drew McIntyre at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III that goes down this August 19th in the Big Apple.

Roode hyped his aforementioned match, alluding to the fact that he isn’t really worried about his opponent, McIntyre, and has been training just like he always does.

Additionally, Roode praised former opponents Shinsuke Nakamura, Roderick Strong and Hideo Itami, stating that he feels responsible for carrying forward the legacy of the NXT brand.

In case you didn’t know…

Bobby Roode, whose real name is Robert Roode Jr., is perhaps best known for his 10-year-plus stint with TNA (now-GFW).

The 40-year-old Canadian is now the NXT Champion, and all set to defend his strap against former GFW star Drew McIntyre aka Drew Galloway.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Roode promoted his upcoming championship match against Drew McIntyre and said, “This is his opportunity to prove himself. But he’s trying to prove himself against the wrong guy. I’ve been proving myself here against guys like Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Hideo Itami, Roderick Strong, (and) the list goes on and on.”

Besides, Roode explained that although McIntyre may have a size advantage over him, "The Glorious One" plans to use his intelligence and experience to beat Drew and retain his NXT title.

Furthermore, Roode elucidated that his favourite opponent in NXT has got to be Roderick Strong, adding that he had great chemistry with the latter, which in turn led to incredible performances.

What’s next?

Bobby Roode defends his NXT Championship against Drew McIntyre at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III on August 19th.

Author’s take

Bobby Roode is an excellent worker both on the mat as well as on the microphone.

In my opinion, regardless of the outcome of his NXT Championship match at Takeover, I’d like to see Roode be promoted to the main roster sooner rather than later.