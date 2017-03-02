WWE News: Bollywood Boyz speak out against drug use in India

Harv and Gurv have a special message.

Gurv and Harv Sihra, The Bollywood Boyz

What’s the story?

The Bollywood Boyz took to Twitter to speak about the increase in drug use amongst young people in India, particularly the Punjab region.

In case you didn’t know...

The Bollywood Boyz came to WWE through the Cruiserweight Classic tournament that took place last summer. Though both brothers lost their first round matches, they signed on with WWE and have been working in NXT and on 205 Live. While they haven’t found a tremendous amount of success in the ring thus far, they are seemingly very over with the live crowds.

They have held the tag team titles in almost every promotion that they’ve worked for, including holding the Global Force Wrestling Tag Team Championships while appearing in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

The heart of the matter

Harv and Gurv posted a video to their Twitter account recently delivering a special message to the youth of India.

It's very sad to hear & read about the increasing drug use amongst the youth in India/Punjab. The youth are our future. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/3SxLeuZwS7 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 27, 2017

In the video, the brothers talk about how they recently came across a study that showed that the state of Punjab was being destroyed by drug use among young kids. They did not go into specific detail about the study but stated that they were saddened and troubled by the news. The Boyz decided to use their platform as WWE Superstars to show that no dream was too big for the youth of India to attain, and that they were living proof of that.

What’s next?

You can occasionally see the Bollywood Boyz perform on 205 Live on Tuesday nights, or on NXT television on Wednesday nights.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Talk about stand up guys. Harv and Gurv didn’t have to take the time out of their day to send out this kind of message, but it comes across as a very genuine and heartfelt sentiment from both brothers. It’s important to remember that while older fans are concerned with the in-ring product and who’s getting held back or pushed to the moon, WWE Superstars are role models for children everywhere.

We at Sportskeeda applaud the Bollywood Boyz for taking time out of their busy schedule to address this important issue. Hopefully, they’ll continue having success in the WWE so that they can maintain their platform to bring a positive message to the youth of the world.