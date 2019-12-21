WWE News: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan presented with a custom title belt

Salman Khan's signature hip step is about to get better with this beautiful WWE title

In an incredibly sweet gesture by WWE, the company presented Bollywood star Salman Khan with a custom-made title belt ahead of the release of his movie, Dabangg 3. The stunning title is fitted with side-plates featuring Salman’s name emblazoned in gold.

India’s beloved ‘Chulbul Pandey’ was presented with this title belt by Gaelyn Mendonca during the WWE Now India show. The third installment of the Dabangg franchise is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and collected a whopping ₹24.5 crores on its opening day.

Here's a closer look at the title.

This custom belt highlights the relationship shared between the WWE and the Bollywood star

The association between Salman Khan and WWE has been in place for a long time. In fact, the undisputed ‘Tiger’ of Bollywood even dressed up as Chulbul Pandey and shot a great promo in which he urged the fans to tune in to watch RAW and SmackDown.

WWE is tremendously popular in India and fans will be thrilled to see this exchange between two of the hottest names that dominate the entertainment industry in the sub-continent.

Here’s how you can see the entire episode.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out the other episodes of WWE Now India featuring the commendable work of host Gaelyn Mendonca who brings you the latest local WWE news and exclusive updates in Hindi.

So far, the show has produced 130 episodes which also includes a hilarious video titled ‘Chakh Le WWE’ featuring WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and AJ Styles as they relish the local delicacies of India.