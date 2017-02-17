WWE News: Boogeyman scares fans at indie show

The Boogeyman terrified a young fan at an indie event.

by Carl Gac News 17 Feb 2017, 16:18 IST

The Boogeyman is still terrorizing fans

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman scared a young fan at Reality of Wrestling’s Breaking Point event. The kid, named Brock, looks seriously terrified until Boogeyman (real name Marty Wright) helps him to his feet and has a conversation with him and then signs autographs for him.

In case you didn’t know...

The Boogeyman was part of the WWE roster between 2004 and 2009. He terrorized other WWE Superstars, including JBL, Booker T and John Morrison, with his bizarre antics and his gimmick of putting live worms into the mouths of his opponents. Boogeyman left the WWE in 2009 and has been active on the indie circuit ever since, including making one-off appearances back in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Boogeyman is one of the gimmicks that WWE invented and has allowed the man behind it to carry on using it once he left the company. To see the young fan being truly terrified of the character before Boogeyman drops the act and talks to him normally is a great way of giving that fan a once in a lifetime experience.

What’s next?

As part of his WWE Legends deal, you can expect to see Boogeyman be part of the festivities during WrestleMania weekend in Florida. He is the perfect kind of character to make appearances as part of the Fan Axxess convention in the build-up to the biggest show of the year for WWE.

SportsKeeda’s Take

Boogeyman is, without doubt, one of the best gimmicks that WWE has ever had on their tv. He seriously freaked out fans around the world, with one of his most disgusting acts being putting the live worms into the mouths of his fallen opponents. One of the most memorable occasions was the night when JBL’s valet Jillian Hall was left on the floor with worms squirming all over her.

To see Boogeyman still portraying this character on the indie circuit is good. To see him then connecting with young fans because of it is just as heart warming.