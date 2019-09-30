WWE News: Booker T reacts to rumors of CM Punk auditioning for FS1 show

Booker T

CM Punk possibly returning to work with WWE

The phrase "when hell freezes over" became its truest last week when reports surfaced that CM Punk might be on his way back to WWE, or at least FOX Sports, to join the broadcast team for the new WWE Backstage show.

As noted, FOX Sports will be premiering WWE Backstage on November 5th, and the show will be hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The show will also feature guest panelists and personalities which have yet to be announced.

PWInsider reported last week that FOX brought in CM Punk to screen test for a possible on-camera role on the WWE Backstage show, and the report added Punk tested material alongside Renee Young.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame show recently, Booker T claimed he knew "nothing about" rumors of CM Punk auditioning for the new WWE Backstage show.

"I didn’t see him at FOX [studios in Los Angeles] or anything like that," explained Booker. "I don’t know anything about it. I don’t know anything about it. Look, I don’t know anything about it. That’s what I said, isn’t it? I don’t know anything about it. But yeah, that’s another story." [h/t to 411Mania.com]

Would CM Punk be welcome in WWE?

Booker T added that despite not hearing anything about CM Punk testing for WWE Backstage, Punk "would be definitely welcomed back to the business if he was coming."

CM Punk dramatically exited WWE back in 2014 following the Royal Rumble PPV, and has since phased pro wrestling out of his life, even turning his back on friends he once had in the business. "Corey Graves was real cool with CM Punk, and Corey was real hot at him because he deleted him," said Booker T. "And [Punk] said, ‘I don’t want to talk to this guy anymore.’"

