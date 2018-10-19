WWE News: Booker T wants in-ring return with WWE

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has for a while been talking about a return to the ring with the WWE, and in his latest interview, the 6-time world champion has said that he's always ready for the call from WWE to lace up his wrestling boots and step into the ring once more.

In case you didn't know...

After stepping away from the ring, the 53-year-old former WCW and WWE Heavyweight champion was a part of the commentary team, but was replaced by Jonathan Coachman earlier this year, who was then replaced by Renee Young, on RAW.

Booker T made a return to WWE television in August to celebrate The New Day's fifth tag team title, which they had won on SmackDown Live following SummerSlam, in a "five-timers celebration".

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Booker T spoke about how he is in a great place in his life and that he would love to return to wrestling in the WWE.

"I can tell you, if WWE asked me to come back and do a match, I'd do it in a heartbeat. Preparation is the only luck I've ever had in my career, and if they asked, I'd be prepared," said the five-time world champion.

Booker T recalled how he was always ready to step in the ring and said that he would be ready to get in the ring if the WWE called him anytime.

"When the Television title came my way in WCW, it was all because Rick Martel didn't bring his boots. And then I heard, 'Hey Book, we need you to step in and do this match.' Then, when I stepped in the ring with Jeff Jarrett to win the heavyweight championship [at Bash at the Beach 2000], it was my time, and I was prepared for it. So if WWE was to ask me to do a match today, I would be prepared for it," said Booker T.

He said that his wrestling school as well as radio show are doing very well and that he is in a great place in his life currently.

What's next?

Booker T still looks supremely fit and ready to wrestle and perhaps it wouldn't be a bad thing to see him wrestle once again, perhaps put over a young Superstar in the WWE.