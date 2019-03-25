WWE News: Booker T reveals surprising thing that WWE banned backstage

Booker T

What's the story?

WWE wrestlers are on the road for most of the year, and the travel from city to city, venue to venue can be a monotonous schedule. WWE Superstars usually are backstage, engaged in some activity before shows, and one of them is gaming.

But, WWE officials didn't think the same, as per Booker T, who revealed that the WWE banned gaming when he was wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has now fully embraced gaming, with Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel featuring WWE wrestlers who go up against each other, playing various games.

The heart of the matter

In his podcast, Booker T revealed that he was a keen gamer back when he was wrestling, and even revealed that during his stint with WCW, he asked the promotion to bring a 50 inch TV to every house show that they travelled to, for him to game on.

"So I’m setting it up, I got my team all set up and D’Lo Brown comes up and he goes, ‘Man you playing some Madden?’ I go, ‘Yeah man. You wanna play?’ He goes, ‘Yeah man, I’ll play around with you’. So we sit down and we commence the round and I’m kicking his ass.

"Next thing you know, Michael Hayes walks by and he goes, ‘You guys playing video games huh?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, yeah. We’re just playing some Madden’ and he goes, ‘Okay’, and he walks off, and D’Lo looks at me and you know, D’Lo’s a light-skinned brother but he turned white, and he goes, ‘Man, I gotta go.’ I was like man, what the hell just happened?

"From that point on, a note went out -- no more video games. No one can play video games. I’m like, ‘These guys are crazy here man’," said Booker T (H/T Fightful for the transcription)

What's next?

Booker T and his brother Stevie Ray will be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame later this year.

