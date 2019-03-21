×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Booker T slams critics of Harlem Heat and Torrie Wilson's Hall of Fame inductions

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Feature
244   //    21 Mar 2019, 16:12 IST

Booker T got into the Hall of Fame in 2013
Booker T got into the Hall of Fame in 2013

What's the story?

On his new ESPN radio show, Booker T hit back at the critics who voiced their opinions against Torrie Wilson and Harlem Heat's inductions.

Booker went on to take a jibe at Dave Meltzer, stating that he hates mentioning his name on the show and giving him a plug.

In case you didn't know. . .

WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2019 is building up to be an impressive batch of all-time wrestling greats. As of now, D-Generation X, Harlem Heat, Honky Tonk Man and Torrie Wilson have been announced as this year's inductees.

Torrie Wilson's induction gained massive coverage, and it came with its share of naysayers. Critics slammed her induction, stating that she hadn't done anything that was worthy of a Hall of Fame induction.

Torrie Wilson recently answered her critics when she appeared on the Busted Open Radio Show.

"I mean, I think some of the people that are angry are the same people that are forgetting that this is an entertainment show, and I was not calling the shots backstage going, 'Hey Vince, can I please wrestle in a bikini tonight?' I actually was out there with Fit Finlay going, 'OK, what's the most athletic match I can put together with a bikini on?'"

The heart of the matter

On the recent edition of his radio show, Booker T slammed the critics, and went on to mention W.O.N.'s Dave Meltzer, calling him a dirtbag.

“That’s what this thing is about. And the — what’s his name? — the Dave Meltzers. I can’t even remember the guy’s name. He doesn’t understand that kinda stuff. And I hate even giving him a plug on my show because that’s what kind of dirtbag he is.”
Advertisement

Booker defended the Harlem Heat's induction by stating that the tag team paved the way for young African-American wrestlers.

“My brother and I, we paved the way for so many other young African-American wrestlers that watched us and said ‘man if Booker T and Stevie Ray can do it, we can do it too’."

What's next?

The Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place at the Barclays Center in New York, the night before WrestleMania 35. No matter what the critics say, Harlem Heat and Torrie Wilson are bound to receive their Hall of Fame rings on April 6th.

What are your thoughts on this year's Hall of Fame Class? Sound off!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Booker T Torrie Wilson WWE Points To Note
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Harlem Heat join 2019 Hall of Fame Class
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who are 2-time Hall of Fame inductees
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Interview with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals who he wants to induct him into WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Torrie Wilson to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 Worst WWE Women's matches at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What does Torrie Wilson's Hall of Fame Induction Mean For WWE's Women's Revolution
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next 4 WWE Hall Of Fame Headliners
RELATED STORY
3 Controversial 'Golden Age Superstars' who had originally turned down a WWE Hall of Fame induction
RELATED STORY
5 Definite WWE Hall of Famers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us