WWE News: Booker T slams critics of Harlem Heat and Torrie Wilson's Hall of Fame inductions

Booker T got into the Hall of Fame in 2013

What's the story?

On his new ESPN radio show, Booker T hit back at the critics who voiced their opinions against Torrie Wilson and Harlem Heat's inductions.

Booker went on to take a jibe at Dave Meltzer, stating that he hates mentioning his name on the show and giving him a plug.

In case you didn't know. . .

WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2019 is building up to be an impressive batch of all-time wrestling greats. As of now, D-Generation X, Harlem Heat, Honky Tonk Man and Torrie Wilson have been announced as this year's inductees.

Torrie Wilson's induction gained massive coverage, and it came with its share of naysayers. Critics slammed her induction, stating that she hadn't done anything that was worthy of a Hall of Fame induction.

Torrie Wilson recently answered her critics when she appeared on the Busted Open Radio Show.

"I mean, I think some of the people that are angry are the same people that are forgetting that this is an entertainment show, and I was not calling the shots backstage going, 'Hey Vince, can I please wrestle in a bikini tonight?' I actually was out there with Fit Finlay going, 'OK, what's the most athletic match I can put together with a bikini on?'"

The heart of the matter

On the recent edition of his radio show, Booker T slammed the critics, and went on to mention W.O.N.'s Dave Meltzer, calling him a dirtbag.

“That’s what this thing is about. And the — what’s his name? — the Dave Meltzers. I can’t even remember the guy’s name. He doesn’t understand that kinda stuff. And I hate even giving him a plug on my show because that’s what kind of dirtbag he is.”

Booker defended the Harlem Heat's induction by stating that the tag team paved the way for young African-American wrestlers.

“My brother and I, we paved the way for so many other young African-American wrestlers that watched us and said ‘man if Booker T and Stevie Ray can do it, we can do it too’."

What's next?

The Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place at the Barclays Center in New York, the night before WrestleMania 35. No matter what the critics say, Harlem Heat and Torrie Wilson are bound to receive their Hall of Fame rings on April 6th.

What are your thoughts on this year's Hall of Fame Class? Sound off!

