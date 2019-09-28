WWE News: Booker T talks about a potential comeback match against CM Punk

Booker T says he'd come back to the ring to face CM Punk

Recently, on the Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, both men briefly talked about how the former World Champion would be 'more than welcome' to face CM Punk in what would be a comeback match for both parties involved.

CM Punk's WWE Return Rumours...

In this week's Rumour Roundup, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via NODQ) mentioned WWE are under the impression that Punk wants to return to the company.

"The impression from WWE is that they believe he wants back in but right now it’s nothing they are counting on doing," said Meltzer.

On top of that, Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that CM Punk was at Fox Studios earlier this week to discuss a role for the upcoming FS1 studio show "Backstage."

No contractual details have been released so far, but the report does indicate that he participated in on-camera tests with lead host Renee Young in attendance.

CM Punk abruptly departed WWE in 2014, and the company's relationship with him has strained to a greater extent since then.

Booker T says he'd come back in the ring to face CM Punk

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and five-time World Champion Booker T and his co-host Brad Gilmore recently talked about Booker T's potential comeback match against CM Punk.

Booker T and I talking about a potential comeback match with @CMPunk

Firstly, Booker T mentioned what would happen if CM Punk suddenly decided to show up in WWE:

"If CM Punk was to show up, he would be competition for me. So that means he's gonna be a guy that I would call a rival. He could be taking food off my table."

Booker would later say that he would openly welcome CM Punk if he were to ever return, only to jokingly mention that Booker T would 'pop' if CM Punk crossed a certain line in this industry.

Brad Gilmore then put up a question as to whether we could see Booker T vs. CM Punk at Crown Jewel or Saudi Arabia soon:

"You know what, if CM Punk was to come back and wanted to get back in the ring, I would welcome CM Punk, you know, back, and I would (be) even more (than) welcome to challenge CM Punk for me to be his first match..." Booker replied.

Booker T would also mention that many people think he can have one more match in this business, based on recent pictures of him that have been floating around.

Would you be excited to see a potential Booker T vs. CM Punk match in the future?

