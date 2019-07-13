WWE News: Booker T talks about how the current wrestling product can change for the better

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 62 // 13 Jul 2019, 19:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"All Hail King Booker!" - Booker T. goes into detail on how the wrestling product can change for the better.

What's the story

Booker T was with Brad Gilmore on his Hall of Fame podcast, where the duo went into great detail on how the wrestling product could benefit from a change, how creative has played a big part in storylines not working out the way they should.

In case you didn't know

Booker T was a part of WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019, alongside his brother Stevie Ray for their tag team, "Harlem Heat". He is also a multi-time former World, United States, Television, and Tag Team Champion across the WWE, WCW and Impact Wrestling.

In addition to hosting his own podcast, Booker T is also an analyst for WWE programming on the WWE Network and the founder of his wrestling school Reality of Wrestling (ROW).

The heart of the matter

On his podcast, Booker T talks about the "PG" era of wrestling and how you can't recreate legends of the past, such as Bret Hart and Ric Flair. [H/T WrestlingInc]

"We are in a different time right now. When we went to the PG era, that kind of flipped the script a bit. It went almost to a television show. I think we just got to go back to what wrestling was. What wrestling was, is characters like 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. That is organically made, you can't create that, you can't learn that in a school. Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, you can't manufacture something that is organic. Guys like Bret Hart, Sting, Ric Flair, those guys built their careers going around the world and getting worldly talent. The went all over learning their craft."

Booker T went on to talk about the creative aspect of pro wrestling.

"What wrestling was back in the day was you put a camera in front of the guy, they have an issue and they voiced the issues. They did it in an articulate fashion when you go, 'man, I like those guys, or I don't.' Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, you think you can give him a script and ask him to follow this script and say these words verbatim? That's not going to happen."

What's next

You can catch Booker T alongside Brad Gilmore each and every week on his Hall of Fame podcast, where they discuss all things pro wrestling and MMA. Booker T is also a guest analyst for WWE kickoff show panels and is likely to be apart of Extreme Rules tomorrow night.

As always, continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results.