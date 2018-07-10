WWE News: Booker T to return to the ring again?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 2.17K // 10 Jul 2018, 11:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see Booker T perform another Spinaroonie?

What's the story?

They say that the urge to perform live on the big stage never truly lets go, even as one grows older. Little wonder then that Booker T is contemplating a return to the squared circle.

Booker T confirmed the same during a recent edition of his 'Heated Conversations' podcast, claiming he never really retired. I thank wrestlingnews.co for the transcript.

In case you didn't know...

Booker T is considered to be one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time. Not only did he shine as a tag team superstar with Harlem Heat, he transitioned the momentum from his tag team run to become one of the greatest singles superstars in sports entertainment history.

Booker T is a proud member of the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his achievements within the ring, he also had a successful run as a color commentator. He was replaced by Jonathan Coachman earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Hear it straight from Booker T:

I’m thinking about having perhaps another match, myself. I’m thinking about getting in the ring one more time. I never really said I was retired.

Booker T said that he had done a fabulous job of staying in shape after he stopped competing and at the age of 53, his body felt good. That said, while Booker T would love to perform for his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling, he would have to think about performing at WrestleMania.

What's next?

We have seen very many comebacks from superstars in their advanced years recently- Kurt Angle and Goldberg to name a few! There is no reason that Booker T too cannot join this elite list of competitors. I'm sure that fans would be elated to see him perform.

Are you excited for a Booker T return? Let us know in the comments below.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.