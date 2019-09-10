WWE News: Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter wins the 24/7 Championship

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 10 Sep 2019, 08:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enes Kanter won and lost the 24/7 Championship on the same night

Prior to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE filmed the latest episode of Main Event and during the show, the WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands on two different occasions.

As noted, NBA star Enes Kanter also held the title for a brief amount of time before eventually losing it to R-Truth.

24/7 Championship History

On May 20, 2019, WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley unveiled the 24/7 Championship and later on the same night, R-Truth pinned Robert Roode to win the title and eventually became the first superstar to win the Hardcore and 24/7 Championship. Throughout the following months, Truth lost the 24/7 Championship to the likes of Heath Slater, The Revival, Cedric Alexander, Mike Kanellis, Drake Maverick, and also to former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.

R-Truth eventually lost the 24/7 Championship on 13 different occasions with a very recent loss to FOX Sports presenter, Rob Stone. However, he has managed to win back the title on every single occasion, as well. The 24/7 Championship has also been won by the likes of Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle, Alundra Blayze, Pat Patterson, Maria Kanellis, and EC3 among other notable names.

NBA star wins the 24/7 Championship

Much to the WWE Universe's surprise, NBA star Enes Kanter won the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth and eventually lost the title back to Truth at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

During a segment on Main Event prior to RAW, WWE filmed a segment between Kanter and Truth with the Boston Celtics star pinning Truth to win the 24/7 Championship. However, as Kanter was celebrating his win, Truth rolled-up the Celtics star and won back his "baby".

Kanter, who is a pretty well-known wrestling fan, became the first NBA star to win the 24/7 Championship.

Below is a clip of Enes Kanter winning the 24/7 Championship.

.@EnesKanter of the Celtics won the 24/7 Championship and then lost it to R-Truth at MSG 😂 #Raw pic.twitter.com/zSx6chZOvQ — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 9, 2019

Advertisement

Kanter also took to Twitter and commented on his win: