WWE News: Bracket spoilers for Mae Young Classic revealed

The first round bracket spoilers for the Mae Young Classic.

Kairi Sane is just one of the many great competitors in the Mae Young Classic

What’s the story?

WWE’s Mae Young Classic women’s tournament began filming on 13th July, and so far it’s looking pretty awesome. Sportskeeda will have another piece on the taping results, but for those of you who just want to know what the brackets are for the first round, this is for you.

In case you didn’t know...

As you may have read earlier, the participants in the Mae Young Classic were announced to the world via online video. But, if you watched the video and noticed Jim Ross talking about things happening “tonight”, it’s because the first two rounds are being filmed at Full Sail University.

While the brackets of the first round are set to be revealed on the WWE Network following SummerSlam, we’ve got them here for you now.

The heart of the matter

Here are the bracket spoilers for round one of the Mae Young Classic:

Kay Lee Ray vs Princessa Sugehit

Serena Deeb vs Vanessa Borne

Zeda vs Shayna Baszler

Santana Garrett vs Piper Niven

Mia Yim vs Sarah Logan

Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li

Rhea Ripley vs Miranda Salinas

Jazzy Gabert vs Abbey Laith

Toni Storm vs Ayesha Raymond

Dakota Kai vs Kavita Devi

Renee Michelle vs Candice LaRae

Rachel Evers vs Marti Belle

Bianca Belair vs Sage Beckett

Lacey Evans vs Taynara Conti

Reina Gonzalez vs Nicole Savoy

Kairi Sane vs Tessa Blanchard

What’s next?

By the time you read this, these matches will already be settled. We won’t spoil them for you, but if you want to know who won ahead of the tournament airing on the WWE Network, keep an eye on Sportskeeda Wrestling and we’ll have those results for you.

Author’s Take

Much like the Cruiserweight Classic, I only had – at the least – a passing familiarity with about half of the contestants. Thankfully, Jim Ross and Lita’s commentary during the introduction of the contestants helped me get caught up to the point where I can look at these matchups and understand what’s going on.

Even if you know the results, the athletes in this tournament will at least ensure you’re going to be entertained while you watch.