WWE News - Brand new Champions crowned on this week's SmackDown

The new champions moved one step closer to WWE history.

The Miz defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Big E and Jey Uso.

​ WWE Friday Night SmackDown

The main event of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a triple threat match between The Miz, Jey Uso, and Big E for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. While the three battled inside the ring, their partners were live-tweeting about the match from their residence.

The match was back and forth where Uso and The Miz teamed up to send Big E crashing through a table. However, that barely did any harm to the former Intercontinental Champion as he would hit The A-Lister with the Big Ending and pin him for the win.

As a result of this victory, The New Day are now eight-time Tag Team Champions, having won the SmackDown tag titles on six different occasions. They are now only one shy of The Dudley Boyz's record who have won the tag team titles nine times, the most in WWE history.

WWE SmackDown

The tag team titles match was confirmed last week on SmackDown by Big E himself after he and Kofi Kingston interrupted the championship celebration of The Miz and John Morrison. At WrestleMania 36, Morrison successfully defended the gold against Kofi and Jimmy Uso in a triple threat ladder match and the roles were reversed on this week's SmackDown.

COT! DAMN! HE DID IT! HE DID IT! 8 TIMESSSSSS!!!!!!! 🙌🏾 — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) April 18, 2020

Unlike John, The Miz failed to retain the gold and lost it to The New Day, who they had defeated at Super ShowDown to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Big E single-handedly won the titles for his team and it will be interesting to see which duo steps up to challenge the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.