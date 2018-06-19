WWE News: Braun Strowman Attacks Former Universal Champion After RAW

Who did Braun Strowman destroy after RAW?

Monster In The Bank

What's the story?

The main event of RAW saw Finn Balor and Braun Strowman face Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman in a losing effort. After the match, we saw Baron Corbin walking up the ramp and out of the arena as RAW went off the air. What we didn't see was what happened next in front of the live audience with Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens.

In case you didn't know...

The main event of RAW saw the 'constable' Baron Corbin team up with Kevin Owens to face Finn Balor and Mr. Money In The Bank Braun Strowman. The match was won by Corbin and Owens after the 'constable' hit Finn Balor with the end of days after pinning him.

The heart of the matter

Following the main event, 'constable' Corbin made his way up the ramp and out of the arena, leaving Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman in the ring. Owens pleaded with Strowman to let him go, saying that Strowman had almost ended his career at Money In The Bank.

KO asked Strowman to reconsider his offer to partner up from earlier on in the night but Strowman replied that he already had a partner and pointed to Balor. Owens then tried to hit Braun with a cheapshot but the Monster Among Men hit Owens with a running Powerslam. Finn Balor followed it up with a Coup de Grace to Owens to put the icing on the cake.

What's next?

Extreme Rules comes on July 15th. The #1 contender for the Universal Championship will be decided there and Braun Strowman will have his eyes on the title match. Strowman has already called out Universal Champion and will be looking to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract as soon as possible. Strowman said as much last night on RAW itself.

