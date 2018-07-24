WWE News: Braun Strowman Attacks Former WWE Champion After RAW Goes Of The Air

Brauuuun !!

What's the story?

After watching another edition of Monday Night RAW, it is clear that the show continues to run on autopilot with a few interesting segments scattered over the 3-hour long course of the show.

However, there was a very entertaining segment that took place this week after RAW had gone off the air.

In case you did not know...

RAW took place in Cincinnati this week and saw Bobby Lashley go one on one against the man he defeated at Extreme Rules- Roman Reigns for a chance to become the no.1 contender for the Universal Championship. Roman Reigns came out victorious and will be heading to Summerslam.

The show also saw a segment involving Kevin Owens interrupting Braun Strowman mid-promo followed by Jinder Mahal coming out to teach Strowman some meditation. However, things did not go as planned as the Monster Among Men went on to hand out a beating to Mahal and Sunil Singh.

The heart of the matter

Here is what happened after Raw went off air in the dark main event segment:

The dark main event segment after this week's RAW in Cincinnati saw Kevin Owens come out to the ring with Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh to knock the crowd for cheering on Braun Strowman, even though he's mean. They gave the fans another chance to breathe with Jinder to find inner peace but Strowman came out and cleaned house to end the show.

(Credit: Wrestlinginc.com)

What's next?

Looks like WWE are trying to insert Jinder Mahal as a secondary character in the ongoing Strowman and Kevin Owen feud. It is possible that Mahal and KO form an alliance of sorts going forward.

Would you like to see a faction with Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal? Do let us know in the comment section!

