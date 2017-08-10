WWE News: Braun Strowman breaks character in a funny video

Braun Strowman enacts a pregnant teenage girl in the new video from Ringer.

Strowman is a man of many talents

What’s the story?

The Ringer has posted a new video featuring WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. In the video, the Monster Among Men showcases his feminine side as he reads lines from the Academy Award nominated film Juno as you can see below.

In case you didn't know...

Juno is a comedy-drama film which was released in 2007. Starring Ellen Page, it deals with teenage pregnancy. It also stars Micheal Cera and features Jason Reitman as the director. It was a critical success and even won the Academy award for Best original screenplay.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Strowman is seen reading out lines from the film where Juno [played by Ellen Page] tells her parents about her pregnancy. Strowman’s acting as a confused pregnant teenager has already turned into a talking point on the internet. The Monster among the men is seen reading out the following lines from the film.

"I'm pregnant. I'm so sorry guys... I have heartburn that's like radiating down my kneecaps and I haven't taken a dump since Wednesday morning (laughs)."

What’s next?

Braun Strowman is all set to compete for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Strowman will be part of the fatal-four-way match which also features reigning champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. The event will take place on August 20, 2017, at the Barclays Center in New York.

Author’s take

This is arguably a video for the ages. Strowman showcases the actor within, and we are unlikely to come across this kind of video ever again.

