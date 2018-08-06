WWE News: Braun Strowman breaks down in tears after special moment (Video)

Strowman had an emotional moment with a fan

What's the story?

Who says that Monsters don't cry? Braun Strowman granted his first Make a Wish recently, when he had an interaction with Ryan, his biggest fan at RAW in San Diego on June 25.

Ryan has a special genetic condition that required brain surgery and according to him, it was Braun Strowman who helped him through the procedure. This was a rather emotional moment for Strowman, who broke down in tears while granting the 'Make a Wish' for Ryan.

In case you didn't know...

Several WWE superstars have made Make-A-Wish appearances for the company, bringing countless smiles. John Cena and Roman Reigns immediately spring to mind, and it seems like Braun Strowman has joined the club.

Despite his tough demeanour, Braun Strowman is just a regular guy who's spoken about making a difference to kids whenever he has been able to do so. Strowman teamed up with a little boy named Nicholas and made his dream come true at WrestleMania 34. He may be a Monster, but he is a very gentle one!

The heart of the matter

WWE allowed Ryan to be backstage at RAW in San Diego and had his family fly down with him from Ohio for the massive occasion. Ryan always told every hospital visitor he ever met about Braun, according to the video linked above, and this was certainly a dream come true for the little kid.

Braun Strowman was overwhelmed with emotion after his meeting with his biggest fan. He could not contain his tears as they streamed down his face after the encounter. He assured those at Make a Wish that the pleasure was his and there would be more appearances to follow soon.

What's next?

Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens will battle it out for the Money in the Bank contract. This encounter will take place at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. Can Owens steal the contract from the Monster Among Men, with his sneaky tactics?

Do you think Braun Strowman deserves to be the next WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments.

