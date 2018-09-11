WWE News: Braun Strowman Breaks Silence After Going Through A Table On RAW

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.17K // 11 Sep 2018, 17:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns may be in some serious trouble

What's the story?

This week on RAW, we saw Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns lock horns during the main event segment, in the go-home show before Hell in a Cell, right before they clash for the prestigious Universal Championship. Roman Reigns felled Strowman with a Samoan drop, sending him through an announce table.

Obviously, Braun Strowman cannot be deterred with minor inconveniences like being dropped through a table. He sent out a chilling message on Twitter for his Hell in a Cell opponent.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns became Universal Champion at SummerSlam, but Braun Strowman has constantly been at his heels for the prize. Strowman cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and will meet Reigns inside Hell in a Cell.

WWE legend Mick Foley will be officiating the match, on the 20th Anniversary of his unforgettable Hell in a Cell match. Braun Strowman has never won the Universal Championship in the past. Could it be his time, at Hell in a Cell, this weekend?

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman issued a warning for Roman Reigns on social media shortly after being sent through a table. In the tweet, Strowman reiterated that this time, Roman Reigns had nobody by his side as the Shield would be locked outside Hell in a Cell.

It’s gonna take more than that to put me down.... you have everything to fear and NO ONE to protect you. The #UniversalTitle will be MINE! #HIAC — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 11, 2018

Strowman made it known that he believed that he was going to become the Universal Champion at HIAC. We're counting down the days until the titanic clash takes place inside WWE's most sadistic structure. This should be a match for the ages.

What's next?

So many questions remain before Hell in a Cell, this weekend. What role will Mick Foley play when the cage door is locked and the warriors step out for the ultimate prize? Will Roman Reigns be able to beat Braun Strowman clean, with no Shield by his side?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.