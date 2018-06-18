WWE News: Braun Strowman breaks silence after winning Money in the Bank

Strowman sends a chilling message to the Universal Champion!

The Monster Among Men stood tall in Chicago

What's the story?

Anyone who's ever seen Brock Lesnar knows that it's impossible to scare him. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman sent out a Tweet after winning Money in the Bank which would have a lesser man trembling in his boots.

It’s official. I am Mr. Monster in the Bank. Not much longer until I come looking for you Brock. #MITB — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 18, 2018

Strowman, the 'Monster Among Men' referred to himself as Mr. Monster in the Bank, in the social media message. It is clear that Strowman has Lesnar in his crosshairs.

In case you didn't know...

Eight men competed for a chance to become Mr. Money in the Bank this year. They were Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rusev and Kofi Kingston. Strowman went in as the favourite. He won the match with the utmost ease.

Kevin Owens tried to incite the other superstars in the match to team up against Strowman. It did seem to work for a while, but not for long. Strowman won the match by decimating all his competition.

The heart of the matter

The current joke that is running rampant on social media is 'how does one cash in on a champion who's never around?' That said, it is clear that Strowman's time is here and he is a likely future Universal Champion. It is also interesting to note that his Mixed Match Challenge love interest, Alexa Bliss, became Miss Money in the Bank.

There has been a lot of uncertainty with regard to Brock Lesnar's status in WWE and when he is likely to make his return. Things should become clearer on the fallout episode of RAW after Money in the Bank.

What's next?

The fallout episode of RAW should ideally answer a few of our burning questions. It has been speculated that Lesnar may not even wrestle at SummerSlam this year. If so, one wonders when Strowman can potentially cash in his contract.

