WWE News: Braun Strowman calls Roman Reigns a "little dog"

Will Strowman ever be finished with Roman Reigns?

by Jeremy Bennett News 28 Jun 2017, 02:17 IST

Braun Strowman threw Roman Reigns like a dart and hit the bullseye of the ambulance this week on Raw.

What’s the story?

Braun Strowman returned to Monday Night Raw in grand fashion last week by causing a distraction for Roman Reigns after which he passed out in the Coquina Clutch of Samoa Joe. He would follow that with a beat down proclaiming he’s not finished with Roman yet.

This week’s Raw kicked off with Reigns talking about the incident before being interrupted by ambulance sirens that lead to another attack by Strowman. After the attack, Strowman would take to Twitter to address Roman’s moniker of “The Big Dog”.

In case you didn’t know....

Strowman was originally set to miss six months owing to an elbow injury, putting his return off until November. He would make a surprise return last week to set up the Ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire.

The heart of the matter

Apparently, Strowman isn’t too impressed with Reigns or his nickname “The Big Dog” as he would call him a little dog that went splat. Check out his tweet complete with the gif of him tossing Reigns like a javelin into the ambulance below:

And the little dog goes splat #ImNotFinishedWithYou pic.twitter.com/ou5MEwSUVC — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 27, 2017

The tweets of Strowman are few and far in between but are pretty entertaining. He also took to Twitter after last week’s return with a poem:

What’s next?

Next week is the final Monday Night Raw before the Great Balls of Fire pay per view on July 9th. Expect Roman and Strowman to clash one more time ahead of their Ambulance Match that is going to determine who possibly faces the WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam.

Author’s take...

I’ve said it many times, but I am such a fan of Braun Strowman. They did an amazing job building this guy from the ground up and turning him into a bonafide superstar. I’m expecting him to win at Great Balls Of Fire to set up a match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, but I wouldn’t be upset if it was Strowman and Joe either.