WWE News: Braun Strowman comments on victory at WWE TLC & Brock Lesnar

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
487   //    17 Dec 2018, 07:04 IST

Braun Strowman promised that Baron Corbin would
Braun Strowman promised that Baron Corbin would "Get. These. Hands!" at WWE TLC.

What's the story

The big news coming out of WWE TLC tonight is that Braun Strowman has successfully defeated RAW General Manager Baron Corbin.

Therefore, Strowman is now the new number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, while Baron Corbin is officially out as RAW General Manager. An official statement will likely be made regarding the status of Baron Corbin tomorrow night on RAW by Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman has been out of action for nearly a month with an injured elbow. In storyline, Strowman was taken out by Baron Corbin when Corbin slammed the steel steps across the elbow of Strowman during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

In reality, Strowman needed surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow and was cutting it close on whether or not he would be able to compete at WWE TLC.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman made his return at WWE TLC to face Baron Corbin, in a sling no less. With the help of the very men that Corbin has messed with for weeks (Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Finn Balor, Apollo Crews and the returning Kurt Angle), along with referee Heath Slater, Strowman was able to defeat Corbin after every man took their turn bashing Corbin with a the steel chair, leading to Kurt Angle hitting an Angle Slam on Corbin to set up a pin fall win for Strowman.

Following the match, Strowman released this statement on his Twitter page.

What's next

Braun Strowman will now challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 27th, 2019. What did you think of tonight's return for Braun Strowman? Let us know in the comments below. As always, continue to follow Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results.

Could we see a new Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Brock Lesnar Braun Strowman
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
