WWE News: Braun Strowman compares NXT with the main roster

Braun Strowman had a very interesting take on the two rosters

What's the story?

Braun Strowman spoke to SPN Action during his time in India. I would like to thank Express.co.uk for the heads up and Ringside News for the transcript of the interview.

When asked to compare the NXT roster and the main roster, Strowman weighed in and said he doesn't see anyone in NXT outshining what the main roster is currently doing. According to Strowman, everyone is always trying to make it through a little funnel while in developmental.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman never really had a full-fledged NXT run unlike many superstars in the main roster did. And yet, he's made great strides in the main roster where he currently holds the Money in the Bank contract.

Strowman is also a former RAW Tag Team Champion. It is clear that he's on his path to becoming a future Universal Champion in days that follow. He's currently embroiled in a feud with Kevin Owens.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman had a unique take on the difference between NXT and the main roster during the interview:

Because we’re so studded right now on the main roster that there’s a lot of talented athletes in NXT, but what they have down there right now, I don’t see anything outshining [what] we have on the main roster.

Strowman also mentioned what it was like being in developmental:

Everybody’s trying to make it through a hole this big. Everybody’s in a huge funnel in developmental. I was in it at one point and you’re just swirling around trying to get through that tiny hole.

What's next?

Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens will square off at SummerSlam for the Money in the Bank contract. The winner can cash in on the Universal Champion at a time of his choosing. This is obviously a match with very huge stakes.

