WWE News: Braun Strowman destroys Roman Reigns to kick off the latest episode of Monday Night Raw

Watch Roman Reigns get treated like a lawn dart on Raw tonight.

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jun 2017, 09:40 IST

Roman Reigns took flight tonight, but not in a good way...

What’s the story?

Roman Reigns kicked off Monday Night Raw this week to a chorus of boos from the Los Angeles crowd. He would accept the challenge of Braun Strowman for an Ambulance Match at Great Balls of Fire but was soon interrupted by sirens.

In case you didn’t know...

Strowman made a surprise return to the WWE last week during the Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match. Strowman was originally expected to miss up to six months with an elbow injury.

The heart of the matter

Figuring that Strowman was in the back of the ambulance like last week, Roman opened up the doors expecting a fight but found it empty. Strowman would then blindside Reigns and start to attack him.

Strowman would throw Reigns up on the stage, and just when it appeared that Roman was going to land a Superman Punch, it all went south. Just watch the tweet from WWE below to see for yourself:

What’s next?

The go-home show of Raw before Great Balls Of Fire emanates from Phoenix, Arizona. Expect one final physical clash between these two Superstars before the pay per view.

Author’s take

That was definitely a hot start to Monday Night Raw this week. I am not one of those who boo Roman Reigns because I respect the work he has put in to get to where he is today, but I was definitely cheering Strowman as he tossed Reigns like a javelin.

It was an impressive spot to increase the intensity to what has been one of the best feuds of the year. I would expect Roman to exact some sort of revenge next week before the big match.

