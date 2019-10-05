WWE News: Braun Strowman gets involved in a massive altercation with Tyson Fury

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 174 // 05 Oct 2019, 08:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman

The premiere episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX came to us live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and featured the return of multiple WWE Hall of Famers who were seen seated in the front row along with other celebrities and sports personalities.

One such personality was undefeated British Heavyweight professional boxer Tyson Fury who got into a heated altercation with Braun Strowman.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!@Tyson_Fury has jumped out of the crowd and wants a piece of @BraunStrowman 😱@WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/fRX3xwMdtf — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 5, 2019

The heated confrontation

In a eight-man tag-team match which featured the team of Heavy Machinery, Braun Strowman and The Miz taking on the team of Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and AJ Styles, the undefeated boxer was shown seated at the front row.

During the match, Strowman had a bit of a spirited stand-off with Fury at ringside. Things got awry when Ziggler tried to attack The Monster Among Men and the latter caught Ziggler and threw him into Fury.

After Strowman's team won the match, Tyson Fury jumped over the barricade and tried to attack him but was halted by WWE officials and securities before further chaos could ensue.

Strowman didn't budge and seemed to enjoy the situation as he was seen standing inside the ring, grinning ear to ear when Fury was being escorted out of the arena by the officials.

A possible dream match?

Braun Strowman taking on Tyson Fury in the near future inside a WWE ring may be a possibilty as we have seen boxers taking on Superstars before. One prime example is when Floyd Mayweather Jr. took on The Big Show in a No-Disqualification match at WrestleMania XXIV in March 2008 after the latter challenged Mayweather Jr. to a fight when Mayweather confronted The Giant in WWE's No Way Out pay-per-view event.

Advertisement

In the match, Mayweather defeated Big Show via knockout with the help of brass knuckles. Because of the match, WrestleMania XXIV earned a significantly huge amount of money through PPV buys.

If a match between Strowman and Fury indeed takes place sometime in the future, it might result in a huge boost of ratings for WWE.