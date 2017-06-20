WWE News: Braun Strowman has a message for Roman Reigns

The Monster Among Men is back - and Roman Reigns is on his hit list.

by Prityush Haldar News 20 Jun 2017, 21:51 IST

Braun Strowman challenged Reigns to an Ambulance Match

What’s the story?

Braun Strowman made his return to the WWE this week on RAW. ‘The Monster and Men’ bellowed out of an ambulance and came right after Roman Reigns. After laying out Roman, Braun took to Twitter to make his intentions clear.

In case you didn’t know...

Stroman was expected to be sidelined for six months due to injury. Even before he took his time off, the fans could see an ambulance match in the offing between him and Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Roman was in a match with Samoa Joe when visuals of an ambulance appeared on the Titan Tron. Reigns was shocked to see that it was Strowman who had returned well before his scheduled six months after recuperating from an elbow injury. Distracted, Reigns feel prey to the Coquina Clutch by Samoa Joe.

With Reigns lying unconscious in the ring, Strowman made his move and hit a Reverse Chokeslam on ‘The Big Dog.’ Strowman challenged Reigns to an ambulance match provided he was man enough to show up.

Also read: 5 reasons why Braun Strowman is the perfect opponent for Roman Reigns

What’s next?

Roman Reigns will now be facing Braun Strowman in an Ambulance match at WWE Great Balls of Fire. The PPV will emanate from Dallas, TX on July 9.

Author's take

It will be interesting to see how the result of the match affects the Summerslam card. Reigns has already nominated himself as the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship at the biggest event of the summer. If Strowman manages to beat Reigns in the ambulance match, does Roman lose his shot at the title? We need to wait till WWE Great Balls of Fire to find out.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com