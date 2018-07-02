WWE News: Braun Strowman issues a warning to 205 Live superstar

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.23K // 02 Jul 2018, 09:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman

What’s the story?

In a Twitter exchange earlier, WWE superstar Braun Strowman took to his official Twitter handle in order to issue a warning to one of WWE’s fastest rising Cruiserweight stars, Mustafa Ali.

In case you didn’t know…

At this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman solidified his place as one of WWE’s most standout performers, when he won the 8-man Money in the Bank Ladder Match, also featuring seven other men with the likes of Finn Balor, Rusev, and Bobby Roode, in order to earn an opportunity of a guaranteed shot at the Universal Championship in the near future.

Despite failing to dethrone ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar on several occasions in the past, this definitely comes in as a major confidence booster for Braun Strowman, who is now capable of cashing in his MITB Contract at any time and at any place.

The heart of the matter

In the past few months, WWE’s Cruiserweight Division has become one of the most stacked and talented rosters of all time, all around the Pro Wrestling industry, as it currently contains some high-flying and athletic superstars in it.

The likes of Cedric Alexander, Buddy Murphy, and Mustafa Ali have all definitely been competing at the very highest level in the purple brand right now and have simultaneously been showcasing their amazing in-ring talent as well.

Mustafa Ali took to social media and posted a promo of himself in order to hype up his upcoming No DQ match against Buddy Murphy on 205 Live, as the former wrote on Twitter: “Sometimes to beat a monster you have to become one.”

Sometimes to beat a monster you have to become one. @WWE205Live @WWE pic.twitter.com/vAgLmcZ8u7 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) June 30, 2018

This eventually prompted ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman, who in reply issued an intimidating warning to Ali.

There’s only one MONSTER in @WWE don’t get eaten by him!!!!! #yourebarelyasnack — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 1, 2018

What’s next?

Mustafa Ali will compete in a No DQ match against Buddy Murphy on 205 Live next Tuesday and their clash promises to be an epic encounter.