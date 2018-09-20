Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Braun Strowman issues emotional statement on Alexa Bliss getting injured

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.56K   //    20 Sep 2018, 00:30 IST

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss are one of the most popular Mixed Tag Teams in professional wrestling history
What’s the story?

In an interview with the Cathy Kelley of WWE Digital, Braun Strowman issued a statement on the injury sustained by his MMC partner Alexa Bliss.

Strowman revealed that he’s a “little heartbroken” that Bliss couldn’t perform alongside him in this Season of the WWE MMC (Mixed Match Challenge).

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE Mixed Match Challenge’s inaugural Season took place earlier this year—with the tag team of The Miz & Asuka winning the tournament, and the proceeds of the $100,000 prize being donated to the Rescue Dogs Rock charity.

The WWE recently announced the second Season of the MMC tournament, which began on September 18th—airing on Facebook Watch.

The heart of the matter

As noted, Alexa Bliss reportedly suffered an arm injury during her RAW Women’s title match against reigning champion Ronda Rousey at WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV.

“Team Little Big”—arguably the most beloved team from the first Season of the MMC tournament—consisted of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss.

While the team was all set to be featured in the second MMC Season as well, Bliss’ injury foiled the plans—with the WWE then replacing her with Ember Moon.

Strowman & Moon aka Team Monster Eclipse recently defeated the team of Kevin Owens & Natalya in a first round match of the MMC—following which, “The Monster Among Men” and Moon commented on their win. Strowman spoke about Bliss’ injury status—

“You know I’m a little heartbroken that Alexa’s not going to be able to make it to this Mixed Match Challenge Season." Strowman added that he cannot think of anyone else to be a worthy enough replacement for Bliss, other than Ember Moo

What’s next?

Braun Strowman & Ember Moon advance to the next round of the MMC tournament, and fans can follow our coverage of the tournament right here at Sportskeeda as news unravels.

Which team do you love more? Team Little Big or Team Monster Eclipse? Do give us your thoughts in the comments section…

WWE Raw Braun Strowman Alexa Bliss
David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
